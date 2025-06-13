MEMBERS of a local organisation have been given an insight into supporting their own mental wellbeing.

Grace Cares hosted Amanda Jackson from Beacon Mental Health Training for the event.

She spoke to volunteers about tools to promote emotional resilience, confidence in supporting others and self-care.

Amanda said:

“Volunteers are often the quiet heroes supporting everyone else. It’s essential that they feel supported too. “I was delighted to be invited to work with such a compassionate, community-focused team.”

Volunteers from Grace Cares help with a range of tasks, including collecting and cleaning care equipment for reuse, hosting companionship tea parties, delivering sustainability workshops and helping with logisitics.

Pippa Moor, community engagement and volunteer lead at Grace Cares, said:

“We simply couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers. “Amanda’s session was exactly what our team needed – uplifting, informative and full of heart. “It’s been a joy to celebrate our volunteers and remind them how much they’re valued.”