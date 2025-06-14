PLANS have been drawn up for land in Hopwas to be used to expand a cemetery.

The proposals have been put forward for the plot next to St Chads Church on Church Drive.

A planning statement said the current burial ground had reached full capacity.

It added:

“It is proposed to expand the churchyard and cemetery onto land within the church’s ownership immediately to the west. “The land was originally set aside by the Diocese of Lichfield for future use as a churchyard for burials. “The expanded cemetery will be accessed via the existing churchyard.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.