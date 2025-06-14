LICHFIELD’S miserable run of form continued with a four-wicket defeat at Penkridge.

The city side were sent in to bat first by their hosts and lost early wickets as Harry Turley-Salmons was trapped lbw without scoring and Asif Rajah was caught off the bowling of Dean Lones after bagging just four runs.

When Will Davies was caught and bowled by Jones and then captain Adam Braddock was went for a first ball duck, Lichfield’s position looked bleak on 11-4.

But a fine 104 not out from Stuart Fielding got them back on track as they reached 189-9 from their 50 overs.

Much of the damage with the ball was done by Lones as he finished with figures of 5-42 off his 13 overs.

Penkridge’s response got off to a poor start when Robbie Stone caught opener Amaan Hassan off the bowling of Isaac Rowley without a run being scored.

But a 60 from the impressive Lones and 62 not out from Mark Pearse saw the hosts past the Lichfield total for the loss of just six wickets.

Zayn Hussain was the pick of the city side’s bowlers with figures of 3-48.

The result sees Lichfield remain one place and two points above basement side Cannock – but 23 points adrift of tenth placed Wolverhampton 2nds.