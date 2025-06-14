THE music of Sir Paul McCartney will be celebrated at a show in Lichfield.

The Garrick will host The McCartney Songbook on Wednesday (18th June).

It will feature hits from his time with Wings and The Beatles, as well as his solo work.

A spokesperson said:

“The show is a live recreation of the masterworks of Sir Paul from 70 years of songwriting, all performed by world class musicians and singers.”

Tickets are £31 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.