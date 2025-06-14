A LOCAL band are set to play at Glastonbury.

Jayler, who are currently performing at the Lindos Rocks festival in Rhodes, have confirmed they will play twice at the Worthy Farm event at the end of this month.

The four-piece – who met when they were students at college in Lichfield – will be on stage at The Bimble Inn at 4.45pm on 29th June before playing The Bread and Roses at 6.30pm the same day.

A spokesperson for the band said:

“Get ready for raw rock energy, dirty riffs and full-throttle fire – see you at the front, Glastonbury.”