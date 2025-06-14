A MOVE to provide extra train services in Lichfield will be a “step-change” for passengers, the body behind the plans has claimed.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave the go-ahead for the Midlands Rail Hub scheme which will aim to provide a raft of improvements to local rail services.

Among them are increased capacity on the Cross City Line serving Shenstone and Lichfield.

Maria Machancoses, chief executive of transport body Midlands Connect, said:

“This announcement marks a major milestone in this transformational, nationally significant project.

“The Midlands Rail Hub is our flagship scheme, and it is the result of years of collaboration and determination by cross-party leaders from all corners of the Midlands. “It will deliver a step change for passengers, for communities and ultimately for Government’s central mission of economic growth. In this region, we need improved transport connections – and Midlands Rail Hub will help make that happen. “The project will create new jobs, improve access to opportunities and boost growth. It will also provide tailored apprenticeship schemes, as well as boosting much-needed house building. We will continue to work with our mayors, leaders and MPs across the region to progress the work on Midlands Rail Hub.”

The number of services on the Cross City Line had fallen post-pandemic to two trains per hour, with hopes the new plans will see a return to at least four per hour.

The announcement was also welcomed by Lichfield’s Labour MP Dave Robertson.

He said:

“The Cross City Line, which links Lichfield to Birmingham, is the busiest commuter line outside of London. But since the pandemic, we’ve had just two trains an hour, down from four. “Midlands Rail Hub is going to free up capacity and help us get more trains back on that line – commuters in my constituency know they’re sorely needed.”