HAMMERWICH will look to consolidate their lead at the top of the table when they face Beacon.

They missed out on the chance last time out after their tie at Fordhouses was abandoned due to the weather.

The Hammers are currently the only team in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division with an unbeaten record this season.

But they face a Beacon side who sit third in the table and will be looking to close the gap.

Play will get underway this afternoon (14th June) at 12.30pm.