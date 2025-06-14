CHILDREN are being invited to take part in this year’s Staffordshire Summer Reading Challenge.

Local libraries across the county saw around 10,000 youngsters sign up last year.

The 2025 event starts on 21st June with the ‘story garden’ theme inviting children and young people to delve into a world of stories intertwined with the beauty of nature.

The challenge aims to encourage those aged four to 11 to read at least six books over the summer, earning rewards and stickers along the way.

Cllr Hayley Coles, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We can’t wait to get started in this year’s summer reading challenge and welcoming thousands of young readers to our libraries. “It’s a fantastic way to keep children engaged with reading over the summer holidays and we know it will help inspire a real love for books amongst our young readers. “This year’s theme brings together the magic of storytelling and the wonder of nature, inspiring children to use their imagination and discover new worlds through books. “Libraries are more like community hubs these days and we’re always looking at new ways of developing our services to meet the needs of customers. “There’s so much going on and many of the groups, events and activities are free. If you haven’t visited your local library recently, then it’s well worth popping in to see what’s going on and have some fun.”

For more information on this year’s challenge visit the Staffordshire Libraries website.