GARDENERS can swap their seedlings at an event in Burntwood.

The community event is being hosted by Burntwood Be A Friend at St Anne’s Church from 9.30am to 11.30am on 21st June.

A spokesperson said:

“A community seedling swap is a great way for people of all ages and abilities to come together and exchange young plants.

“This helps to build new relationships, saves money but also encourages us to be an environmentally-sustainable community.”