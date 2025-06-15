ALREWAS suffered a disappointing afternoon as they were beaten at Ockbrook and Borrowash.

After opting to bat first, the Herons made a steady start with all of their first six batsmen reaching at least 20 as Kevyn Walcott top scored with 38 from 45 balls.

Joshua Lacey and Gareth Young both collected three wickets each for the hosts as they bowled Alrewas out for 188.

Any hopes of the target being enough were soon dashed though as openers Ethan Berlusconi and Ethan Debono piled on the runs to secure a ten wicket victory for the league leaders inside 30 overs.