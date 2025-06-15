LICHFIELD City’s pre-season schedule has been finalised.

Ivor Green’s men will have an important build-up to the new campaign as they prepare for life at the highest level the club has ever played at.

It comes after they won promotion as champions of the Midland Football League Premier Division last season.

The pre-season schedule begins with a home clash against Tamworth on 5th July before they welcome Lutterworth Town on 8th July.

They then head to Chasetown on 12th July, before playing at home once more with games against Shifnal Town on 15th July and Dudley Town on 19th July.

The fixtures conclude with a trip to 1874 Northwich on 26th July.