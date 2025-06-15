THE Lichfield Food Festival is cooking up fresh plans for this year’s edition.

The event, which runs from 23rd to 25th August, will see a cookery arena take place at Stowe Fields.

It will serve up interactive cookery classes, hands-on demonstrations, masterclasses and food fun for youngsters.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re turning up the heat for the Lichfield Food Festival 2025 with an all-new lineup of exciting free classes and experiences. “Whether you’re a seasoned foodie, a crafty soul, or just looking for a brilliant family day out, there’s something new to discover this year. “Many of these exciting demonstrations and workshops will be delivered by talented local businesses and makers, giving them a platform to showcase their skills and engage with the community in new and dynamic ways. “It’s a brilliant opportunity for festival-goers to learn, taste, create – and support the incredible local talent we’re proud to have here in Lichfield.”

The festival will continue to feature street food vendors, pop-up bars, artisan stalls and live entertainment.

“Whether you’re a loyal visitor or brand new to the event, this year’s festival is bigger, better, and more delicious than ever. “Come get stuck in, learn something new, and enjoy a weekend bursting with flavour, fun, and community spirit.”