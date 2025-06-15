A NIGHT of “outrageous cheekiness” is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will host The Ladyboys of Bangkok on 23rd June.

A spokesperson said:

“From Hollywood to Bollywood, West End to Las Vegas, these diamante dripping divas perform and create all your favourite and biggest hits from the world’s most famous pop icons.

“A must-see new production for 2025 with plenty of fun-filled comedy and outrageous cheekiness, with over 400 incredible costumes and more theatrical sequin laden production numbers than you can shake your tail feather at.”