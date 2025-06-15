RESIDENTS in Shenstone are being warned to be on their guard after reports of a suspicious man lurking in a garden.

Police say the individual was captured on CCTV yesterday (14th June) on Footherley Lane.

He was was spotted in the front garden and then crouching below a window.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The person is believed to be carrying a torch, but the report suggests it may have been some form of a scanning device. “This occurred on the same night as the burglary and theft of a vehicle on Pinfold Hill and the two incidents may be related. “This may be opportunist theft whereby the suspect is checking for insecure vehicles or doors that have not been locked. “We encourage you to be vigilant and double check you have locked all doors to your property overnight or when you are away from your home and that any vehicle are secure.”