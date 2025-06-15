A HOUSING association has distributed more than 500 free wildflower seed packets to help support local biodiversity efforts.

Platform Housing Group’s Create a Buzz project was launched to help individuals attract pollinators.

Sponsored by real estate organisation, JLL, the scheme has seen packets of seeds distributed to residents.

Lianne Taylor, sustainability director at Platform Housing Group, said:

“Wildflowers aren’t just beautiful to look at, they play a vital role in supporting our bees, butterflies and other pollinators which are in decline. “It’s fantastic to see so many people get involved. Even a small patch of wildflowers can make a big difference to our local ecosystems.”

Staff at Platform Housing Group have also joined the efforts by planting wildflower patches at office locations and in community spaces.

Lianne said:

“It’s all about small actions that add up to big change. Seeing our colleagues and communities coming together to help nature bounce back is truly inspiring.”