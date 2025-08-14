BURNTWOOD boxer Troy Coleman will be back in action later this year as he looks to move a step closer to an English title bout.

He will take on the unbeaten Jimmy Sains at the York Hall on 17th October.

The bout will be a final eliminator for the English middleweight title.

Sains will be a tough test for Coleman, having won all ten of his professional fights since his debut in September 2023, with nine of those victories coming via knockout.

But Coleman goes into the bout on the back of retaining his Midlands Area Middleweight crown by stopping Bradley Goldsmith back in April.

The fight will also be screened live on Dazn.