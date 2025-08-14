A BURNTWOOD school is celebrating the “excellent success” of its A-Level and BTEC students.

Chase Terrace Academy said youngsters would be progressing to universities, apprenticeships and employment roles after collecting their results today (14th August).

Among the high achievers at the school this year were Cassie Langley, Grace Larner, Elizabeth Jenkinson and Zakary Lloyd.

Head of Sixth Form Richard Giles said:

“Every year, our pupils make us proud – and the 2025 cohort is no exception. “It’s been a privilege working alongside these talented young people and we know they will go on to achieve great things thanks to the effort and determination they’ve consistently shown. “We have a breadth of pupils going to some of the best universities to study some of the most competitive courses, including architecture at Loughborough University, psychology at the University of Liverpool, medicine at Keele University and computer science at Lancaster University. “We have every confidence that all pupils will continue to achieve remarkable things in the years ahead.”

Headteacher Nicola Mason added:

“We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 pupils. “These results reflect not only the determination of our young people, but also the relentless commitment of our teaching team. “Our pupils leave us not only with excellent qualifications but also with the confidence and skills to succeed in whatever future pathway they choose.”