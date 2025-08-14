CHASETOWN have added a new defender to their ranks.

Nathan Cameron has made the move to The Scholars Ground after turning out for Rushall Olympic last season.

He has previously been with Coventry City, Solihull Moors, Hereford and Kidderminster Harriers.

Manager Mark Swann told the club website:

“We have been talking to Nathan for a long time but naturally he had interest from clubs higher up the pyramid. “To be honest, we thought that we had missed out on him, but he recently reached out to see if we were still interested as he had been let down on a deal. “He has tremendous pedigree in the game and is a natural leader which will help our group greatly.”