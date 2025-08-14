LICHFIELD Cathedral School has seen almost a quarter of all A-Level grades awarded to students at A* or A.

School chiefs hailed the “impressive” results which also saw 83% of all marks being between A* and C.

Headteacher Sue Hannam said:

“These results reflect the unwavering commitment and hard work of our students and staff. “Many students have secured top grades across a broad range of subjects – and I couldn’t be more proud of their resilience, determination and generosity of spirit. “Their contribution to the wider school community leaves a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire younger students. “To all our students heading off to university, apprenticeships or employment – congratulations. We wish you every success and happiness in the exciting journeys ahead. “They will always be part of the Lichfield Cathedral School family, and we look forward to celebrating your future achievements.”

Among the top performers were:

Luke Pritchard – A*A*A* – will study chemistry at the University of St Andrews.

Sophie Oakley – A*A*A* – will now study an art foundation degree course at Oxford Brookes University while undertaking a choral scholar role at Queen’s College, Oxford University.

Iona Lillico – A*A*A – will study biochemistry at the University of Warwick

Darcey Asquith – A*A*B – will study management at the University of Bath.

Jemima Hallett – AAB – will study equine studies at the Royal Agricultural University,

Jacob Payne – AAA – will study business management at the University of Birmingham.

Nellie Hynes – AAB – will study English Literature at the University of Birmingham.

Deputy Head Andrew Harrison added:

“As a non-selective school, our Sixth Form welcomes students with a wide range of GCSE results. It’s incredibly rewarding to see students achieving grades well beyond baseline testing predictions. “This year’s outstanding results demonstrate the exceptional value added by our Sixth Form teachers, our academic mentors and our wellbeing team, and have proven once again why Lichfield Cathedral School is the Sixth Form of choice for so many Midlands students.”