COUNCIL chiefs say a new online resource is helping residents to protect their vehicles.

The Stop Car Theft Hub was launched by Lichfield District Council in partnership with the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership.

It provides residents with practical advice and expert information on the latest car security methods and tools.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement and chair of the Lichfield District Community Safety Partnership, said:

“Vehicle theft is a major concern for many people in our community. We share their concern and have therefore created this resource to help people protect their vehicles. “Our new hub offers residents the tools and information they need. “

People can find out more about the Stop Car Theft Hub on Lichfield District Council’s website.