THE headteacher of a Lichfield school says it has been “a privilege” to see students celebrating their exam successes.

King Edward VI School saw 190 Sixth Form members receive A-Level and BTEC results this morning (14th August).

Fifteen students collected top grades of A and A* in three or more subjects.

University places at the likes of Oxford, Birmingham, Plymouth, Derby and Aston have been secured by those collecting their grades.

Headteacher Catharine Forster said:

“To see students receiving their results and taking their next steps is a privilege and we are looking forward to hearing about their expereinces when they return for presentation evening in the autumn term. “I would also like to express my gratitude to the staff, students and families for their dedication and hard work – these results are a testament to their collective effort.”