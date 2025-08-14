SAFETY teams are patrolling local railway stations as part of efforts to keep passengers moving.

Network Rail crews are being used at sites along the Corss City Line between Lichfield and Bromsgrove.

The teams will look to keep trains moving by dealing with issues such as trespassing and vandalism.

Nicholas Bond, Network Rail’s central route crime and security manager, said:

“Keeping people safe when in stations and on trains is our priority – and these patrollers help to do just that and keep trains on time. “We do lots of work to educate people about railway safety and offer help and support to those who might need it through the Samaritans. “These additional patrols complement this, all of which ultimately helps to keep trains moving on time and for people to get to where they want to go. “If anyone has any concerns, always report it to a member of staff or to British Transport Police on 61016.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“We look forward to working closely with Network Rail’s new station safety teams to support this work and keep our network running smoothly.”