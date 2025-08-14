A LICHFIELD school’s headteacher says pupils deserve all the plaudits after receiving their exam results.

The Friary School says an “overwhelming number” of its Sixth Form learners secured places at their first-choice universities or apprenticeships.

Among the top formers were:

Amber Hoey – A*, A*, A*

Emma Mackenzie – A*, A*, A

Jason Chan – A*, A*, A, A

Alice Thackaberry – A*, A, A

Daisy Holian A*, A*, A, B

Vika Recchytska A*, A, B

Harriet Mieleniewski A*, A, B

Caitlin Hems A*, A, B

Fin Alderson A, A, A

Evie Crowson A, A, A, B

Samuel Wright A, B, Dist*

Milly Colloff A*, A, B, B

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“This cohort have achieved great things with us – thousands of pounds raised for local charities, extensive community work, residential fields trips at home and overseas, widespread volunteering work, and national success stories too. “Amidst all of this wider life experience, it is wonderful to see them wrap things up by delivering these excellent exam results. “Young people do not always get the praise they deserve, and this group only deserve all the plaudits.”

The school’s apprenticeship programme also saw positions secured across the legal, surveying, auditing and accounting sectors.

Helen Barratt, assistant headteacher, said:

“As a school we are challenged with our Sixth Form results – because our GCSEs are so very high, the Department for Education’s progress measure gives us little room to step up into. “Our focus is always very much on individuals and that is very much our bread-and-butter, but it is still pleasing to see the ambition and graft our students put in get the rewards on their individual exam slips, as well as across the headline cohort outcomes.”