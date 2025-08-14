A LICHFIELD school says students have seen their hard work and determination rewarded after they collected their A-Level results.

Members of Nether Stowe School’s Sixth Form joined others across the country in receiving their grades today (14th August).

Headteacher Kirsty Jones said:

“These achievements reflect not only the talent and tenacity of our students, but also the unwavering support and commitment of our staff. “We are incredibly proud of our students and everything they have accomplished. These results are not just grades – they represent years of dedication, personal growth and ambition. “They also reflect the strength of the relationships that sit at the heart of our school community. At Nether Stowe, everything we do is built on a foundation of trust, care and mutual respect between students, staff and families. “This sense of connection and support enables our students to thrive both academically and personally. Today’s results are a celebration of those shared values and the power of working together toward a common goal.”

Hannah Riley, head of Sixth Form at the school said:

“A huge congratulations to all our students. They have worked tirelessly over the past two years and today’s results are a true testament to that effort. “I’d also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated staff, who have gone above and beyond to support and guide each student, and to our parents and carers, whose encouragement has been invaluable. “It has been a privilege to work with such a determined and talented group of young people and I couldn’t be more proud. “We warmly welcome our post-16 leavers to join our growing alumni network and share their future successes with their Nether Stowe family. We look forward to celebrating all that lies ahead for them.”