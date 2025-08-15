A BUSINESS has given its backing to a project helping to recycle unwanted care equipment.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has confirmed the link up with local organisation Grace Cares.

It will see items from house clearances donated to allow them to be refurbished and avoid them going to landfill.

Tom Winterton, associate director at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“The auction world revolves around recycling in one way or another. Buying and selling under the hammer ultimately prevents a huge amount of potential waste through reuse, upcycling and restoration.

“We regularly come across care equipment that could still make a real difference to someone’s life.

“This partnership ensures that nothing goes to waste, and everything goes to those who need it. There is tremendous synergy with Grace Cares and we couldn’t be happier with this partnership.”