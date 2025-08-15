The family fun day in Beacon Park
A FUN day in Beacon Park has attracted hundreds of families.

The event, delivered by Active Lichfield, included sessions in soft archery and football, as well as a barefoot walk.

There were also fairground rides, food stalls and information from a range of local organisations.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“The Beacon Park Fun Day was again a great success. With glorious weather, many people had a great time in our beautiful park. 

“I’d like to thank the parks team for arranging the event and the volunteers for their support.”

