A COUNCILLOR says families in Lichfield deserve to be able to give birth at a facility in the city.

Cllr Matthew Wallens made his comments after a public consultation ended on plans to permanently shut the birthing facility at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital.

The proposals would see antenatal and postnatal services continue to operate from the maternity unit.

The birthing facilities had been temporarily closed during the pandemic, but could now shut permanently when a final decision is made.

Cllr Wallens, Reform representative for Lichfield City North at Staffordshire County Council and Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council, said he hoped the voices of local residents would be heard loud and clear.

“Over 1,400 people took part in the consultation through surveys, meetings and community events. “The feedback is now being analysed, and a report will be published before a final decision is made. “Lichfield’s families deserve maternity care close to home.”

Heather Johnstone, a former midwife and the ICB’s chief nursing and therapies officer, said:

“There is no intention to close the units, which are used as bases for community midwives, and provide post-natal and ante-natal appointments for women and families, as they have for the past five years. “We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to fill in the survey, come to an event, or spoken to our staff at the hospital sites or community groups.”