PLANS for new homes on land in Lichfield have been rejected.
Eight properties had been earmarked for St Michael’s playing field at Deans Croft.
The land had previously served a school, but has been out of use since 2012.
The developer had said the plot was well-suited for housing. A planning statement said:
“The site is situated within easy walking distance of local shops, schools, medical facilities, open space, children’s play areas and community and leisure facilities, as well as bus stops which provide regular services to Lichfield, Tamworth and Aldridge.”
But Lichfield District Council’s planning department refused permission for the scheme due to “insufficient detail” on access and the impact on existing trees and hedges.
Full details can be seen on the local authority’s planning website.
You might have thought that designated playing fields in an already built up area should remain as playing fields and adopted by the council. It isn’t green, grey, or brown belt, just a small area where children and local people can enjoy some open space. It does not need more details to justify the voracious appetite of housebuilders. This is an opportunity for the council to demonstrate some balance in the needs of the city. Cynically I suspect the scaffolding will be up sometime soon if the council advisors have their way!
Lichfield is losing its claim to be an ancient Cathedral city. It is becoming instead yet another suburban conurbation. It has lost its heart. Thirty years ago if yuo met a local fhey would stop and have a chat.
The city is now full of ‘starter homes’, empty shops and dare I mention it, retirement homes.
There is little local industry to maintain this.