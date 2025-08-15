PLANS for new homes on land in Lichfield have been rejected.

Eight properties had been earmarked for St Michael’s playing field at Deans Croft.

The land had previously served a school, but has been out of use since 2012.

The developer had said the plot was well-suited for housing. A planning statement said:

“The site is situated within easy walking distance of local shops, schools, medical facilities, open space, children’s play areas and community and leisure facilities, as well as bus stops which provide regular services to Lichfield, Tamworth and Aldridge.”

But Lichfield District Council’s planning department refused permission for the scheme due to “insufficient detail” on access and the impact on existing trees and hedges.

Full details can be seen on the local authority’s planning website.