YOUNGSTERS have got on their bikes to try a free obstacle course in Burntwood.

The Trail Anywhere course came to Play in the Parks to highlight the benefits a dedicated pump track could bring to the local area.

Locals are trying to persuade council chiefs to fund a new facility at Chasewater which would include a range of banked turns and bumps.

Spokesperson Rachel Stackhouse said:

“There is definitely a need for a pump track in Burntwood “There were lots of happy children in the outdoors having fun, learning new skills and building confidence of all ages and abilities.”