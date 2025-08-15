YOUNGSTERS have got on their bikes to try a free obstacle course in Burntwood.
The Trail Anywhere course came to Play in the Parks to highlight the benefits a dedicated pump track could bring to the local area.
Locals are trying to persuade council chiefs to fund a new facility at Chasewater which would include a range of banked turns and bumps.
Spokesperson Rachel Stackhouse said:
“There is definitely a need for a pump track in Burntwood
“There were lots of happy children in the outdoors having fun, learning new skills and building confidence of all ages and abilities.”