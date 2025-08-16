NEW plates and signage are being introduced for taxis across Lichfield and Burntwood.

All private hire and hackney carriages licensed by Lichfield District Council will display them on the front, rear and sides of the vehicle.

The local authority said it hoped the move would also provide “clear ways to give feedback on journeys”.

Vehicles will also have hackney carriage fares set by the council displayed inside the rear window.

Cllr Brian Yeates, chair of Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee, said:

“Our taxi drivers provide a vital service, from getting people home safely after a night out, to taking them to work and helping people with disabilities get around. “It’s important for the public to know whether a taxi is a Lichfield District Council-licensed hackney carriage, as these are the only vehicles that can be hailed or pick people up from a rank within the district. All other vehicles must be pre-booked. “All of our licensed drivers undergo a DBS check every six months, complete medical examinations and safeguarding training every three years, and our vehicles face rigorous testing at least annually – alongside spot checks by our licensing officers. “These changes are about making it easier for passengers to recognise licensed taxis, feel confident in their journey, and know how to get in touch with us if needed – while also supporting our local taxi trade.”

Drivers are also being issued with identification badges that must be worn at all times.

The new system will be rolled out across all 114 licensed vehicles and 131 drivers in the district as they renew their licences. The process is expected to be complete by April 2026.