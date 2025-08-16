THE grandsons of two men held prisoner by the Japanese during the Second World War will share their families’ story in a talk at the National Memorial Arboretum

Charlie Ingram and Ben Stallard will present A Chaplain’s Portrait – The Story Behind The Artwork at 11.30am on 20th August.

They will discuss how Ben’s grandfather, army chaplain Fred Stallard, created more than 90 portraits of fellow prisoners of war while being held captive.

Chaplain Stallard and Captain Gilbert Inglefield – Charlie’s grandfather – first met in late 1941 on the transport out to the Far East.

Captured after the fall of Singapore in February 1942, Fred was later sent to Formosa, while Gilbert was sent to work on the Thai-Burma Railway.

Charlie said:

“Sadly, none of the men in the portraits are with us today – but they have not been forgotten. “Fred Stallard, a humble military chaplain, has allowed us to keep their history and stories alive, as well as shedding new light on what they endured all those years ago.”

The talk forms part of the arboretum’s The Year was 1945 commemorative programme marking 80 years since the end of the Second World War. It will be accompanied by a free exhibition of ten of the portraits, which runs until 16th November.

Ben said:

“I am thrilled to be able to share the story of my grandfather’s portraits and rekindle the friendship between the Stallard and Inglefield families. “For almost 80 years, the portraits have been hidden away, but now we have a chance to highlight some of the men who suffered as prisoners of war and tell their fascinating stories.”

Tickets for A Chaplain’s Portraits – The Story Behind The Artwork’ can be booked via the arboretum website for £4.50 per person.