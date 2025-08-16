HAMMERWICH took the local bragging rights as they secured a 154-run victory at Lichfield.

The table-topping visitors never looked under threat against their hosts who remain bottom of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division after the defeat.

The Hammers opted to bat first after winning the toss – and put 71 on the scoreboard before the first wicket fell when James Suttle caught Tom Wright off the bowling of Edward Turner.

A further 99 runs were added when the second wicket fell as Imran Qadir went after scoring 60 off 69 balls.

Hammerwich skipper Callum Brodrick went agonisingly close to a century, but he was stumped by Will Davies after hitting 97.

With the score on 223-3, the runs showed no signs of drying up as Scott Elstone fired 87 off just 59 balls as the visitors eventually wrapped up their innings on 335-6.

A frustrating day with the ball for Lichfield saw James Suttle and Zayn Hussain each claim two wickets.

The hosts’ hopes of making a significant dent in the total early on were halted when Asif Rajah went for just six – and fellow opener Will Davies followed shortly afterwards to leave the city side on 11-2.

Preston Lee made 32 and Daniel Caddick top scored for Lichfield with 74 as they desperately tried to offer some resistance.

But Hammerwich kept up the pressure and eventually skittled out the hosts for just 181 runs.

Thomas Spears was the pick of the visiting bowlers as he finished with figures of 3-56.