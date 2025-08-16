SHOPPERS are being given the chance to win a walk on the wild side with a local retailer.

Central Co-op is running a competition for people to win prize bundles which include a Twycross Zoo conversation membership and an animal experience.

To enter, shoppers need to spend £20 or more in store before 7th September.

A spokesperson said:

“An animal experience is the perfect way to get up close and personal with some of the zoo’s most iconic residents, from big cats and apes to penguins, meerkats, giraffes, lemurs and even tortoises. “Winners will not only enjoy unforgettable memories, but also gain insights from Twycross Zoo’s expert keepers and contribute directly to vital global conservation efforts. “