A FILM screening in Lichfield will offer an insight into the conflict in Ukraine.

The Garrick will show 2,000 Meters to Andriivka on 5th September.

It has been made by the Oscar-winning team behind 20 Days in Mariupol.

A spokesperson said:

“Following his historic account of the civilian toll in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov turns his lens towards Ukrainian soldiers — who they are, where they came from and the impossible decisions they face in the trenches as they fight for every inch of their land.”

Tickets are £7 and can be booked by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.