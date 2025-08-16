WHITTINGTON will hope to shrug off a run of three straight defeats when they travel to Highcroft and Great Barr this weekend.

The village side have slipped to eighth in the South Staffordshire County League Division Two after defeat in their previous outing against table-toppers Penn.

Standing in their way this afternoon are a Highcroft and Great Barr side who are firmly in the hunt for the title, sitting in second and just nine points behind the leaders.

Play is scheduled to get underway at midday today (16th August).