THREE Aston Villa legends will lift the lid on their careers at an event in Lichfield.

Andy Townsend, Lee Hendrie and Ian Taylor will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 2nd September.

They will share tales of their time at Villa Park in a night packed with dressing room gossip.

A spokesperson said:

“Come and listen to stories and anecdotes from their glittering careers as footballers and their rise to fame in the sporting world. “From memorable matches to behind-the-scenes stories, fall-outs, transfers and everything you would expect to hear from three stars of the football world. “They will also give an insight into the history of the club and its iconic players and reminiscing about past glories.”

Tickets start at £36 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.