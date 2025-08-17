A GYM at Burntwood Leisure Centre has reopened after a refurbishment.

Sixty new pieces of equipment have been installed, with the facility given a new look.

The transformation also includes the installation of the TRAKK training system which allows gym-goers to monitor and adapt their workouts via a free app.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“This is an exciting step forward for Burntwood Leisure Centre and for our community. “We know how important it is to provide high-quality, accessible facilities that encourage people to get active, and this refurbishment, with the addition of innovative TRAKK technology and premium equipment, does exactly that. “It’s part of our wider investment in leisure across the district, which will soon include the brand-new leisure centre opening later this year in Lichfield.”