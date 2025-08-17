A HOUSING provider has acquired the former Rugeley Power Station site in a deal which will see around 2,000 new homes built.

Vistry has completed the agreement for the 139-hectare site with energy firm ENGIE.

The power station closed in 2016 and demolition work has since taken place to clear the land.

The new homes will include affordable homes, private rental properties and houses for sale on the open market.

Michael Moore, managing director of Vistry North West Midlands, said:

“This is an important development that will contribute to the local economic growth, providing both new jobs and high-quality places to live. Like many areas of the UK, there is a severe shortage of housing and that’s something we’re aiming to address by delivering affordable and social rent homes, as well as PRS and open market homes, and crucially delivering them at pace.”

Miya Paolucci, ENGIE UK CEO, said:

“Rugeley Power Station played an important role in the UK’s energy history – and we have been proud to remediate the site and lead its transformation into a place focused on sustainability, community, and opportunity. “We are pleased to confirm the transfer of the site to Vistry, who will continue to deliver our vision of a beautiful and sustainable community asset.”