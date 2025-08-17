A WHITTINGTON business has been granted planning permission to install a new shopfront.
Main Street Cafe wants to replace the existing frontage with new bi-fold doors.
A planning statement said:
“This investment in the building will support the growth of the business, which is supported by relevant local and national policies in relation to economic development.
“The installation of the bi-fold doors will significantly improve the general appearance of the retail unit.”
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.