Aldi workers

LOCAL school leavers are being urged to consider a role in retail.

Supermarket chain Aldi says it has hundreds of apprenticeships available, including roles in Staffordshire.

The programme offers the chance to “earn while you learn”, with rates of £8.64 an hour in year one, rising to £12.11 an hour in year three.

Successful applicants will alos be able to gain industry-recognised qualifications.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said:

“Not every young person will want to follow the same path after school and there are plenty of ways to build a successful career. 

“Our apprentices get real experience, real pay and the chance to build a real future from day one – and we’ve got a whole host of opportunities available for those who are ambitious, driven and ready to learn.

“We’d encourage anyone deciding on their next step to consider a career with us and get in touch if you’re ready for the challenge.”

More details on available roles can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

