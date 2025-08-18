ALREWAS completed a successful run chase to get the better of Rolleston.

The Herons were sent into the field first and saw the visitors set a steady pace as Thaveesha Abhishek hit an unbeaten 84 to help his side reach 221-5 from their 50 overs.

Paul Dawson was the pick of the home bowlers with figures of 2-31.

Alrewas began chasing down the target in positive fashion as openers Will Smedley and Gareth Woolley hit 66 and 36 respectively.

But it was an unbeaten knock of 78 by Tevyn Walcott that saw the Herons home with just four wickets lost.