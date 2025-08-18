FORMER Chasetown defender Chris Slater has been appointed as head coach of the club’s under-18 side.

He will be joined by Todd Perry, Leigh Bishop, Mike Richardson and Tom Dodd in the youth setup.

Matt Witts, head of the Chasetown youth development programme, said:

“I believe we have the perfect person in place to coach and mentor this group as they progress through to the reserves and eventually to step four football with the first team. “With everything Chris has achieved in the game – both on the pitch and more recently as part of our first team coaching staff – this is a huge coup for our youth development programme.”