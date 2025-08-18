A SERVICE helping people recover from drug or alcohol problems is coming to Burntwood.

Better Way Recovery has previously operated in Lichfield, but will start new group sessions at Chase Terrace Community Centre from 1.30pm to 4pm on Fridays from 22nd August.

A spokesperson said:

“These friendly group sessions are open to anyone affected by addiction. “You can connect with others in recovery in a safe, supportive space whether you’re just starting out or are already on the journey.”

The sessions are free to attend. For more details visit www.betterwayrecovery.org.uk.