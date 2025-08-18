PROPOSALS have been drawn up for up to 500 new homes to be built on land in Fradley.

The development to the north of Hay End Lane would also see playing fields and sports provision created, along with land for a new primary school.

Barratt West Midlands and Wilson Bowden Developments have applied to Lichfield District Council for planning permission for the scheme which follows a previous one in 2022.

A statement from the applicants said the project follows a similar development which has been completed on land to the east of the site.

It added:

“The development will provide a mix of dwelling types and sizes. “The scheme will deliver a policy compliant level of affordable housing – 28% of the dwellings proposed – to contribute towards the need for affordable housing in the district. “The residential parcels have been designed to ensure they are surrounded by substantial areas of landscaping. This design approach will deliver significant amounts of green infrastructure and allow for the creation of further corridors of space within which the new residential community can be created. “As part of this green infrastructure, a series walking and cycle routes would be linked together to provide a coherent and substantial pedestrian and cycle network and improve connectivity. “The approach to the green infrastructure will also create open space corridors for wildlife.”

The developers said additional facilities would be created as part of the scheme.

“The proposed development will also provide a cricket field, football pitch, pavilion and associated parking located adjacent to Hay End Lane for easy access for the local community. “The sports pavilion would include team and officials changing facilities, function room, toilets and storerooms. Associated parking is provided adjacent to the pavilion to cater for the sports facilities. “It is also proposed to widen Hay End Lane between the site access signal junction and the roundabout at Hay End Lane and Turnbull Road.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.