THE future of a Lichfield store is in doubt after the owner called in administrators.

Claire’s, on Bore Street, will continue to trade while the process takes place, but the company is no longer taking orders on its website.

A statement from the administrators said customers who had purchased items in store before 13th August would no longer be able to claim a refund from any of the retailer’s 300 UK outlets.

“We recommend that all customers check their purchase protection arrangements associated with their debit or credit card to understand whether a refund is available via another source. “If you are unable to secure any refund via your original method of payment, you will have the right to lodge an unsecured claim in the administration estate of Claire’s Accessories UK Limited. “To do so, please contact clairescustomers@interpath.com providing your full name and corresponding address, and one of the team will arrange to send you the relevant information via letter in order to submit your unsecured claim.”