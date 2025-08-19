A TRIBUTE to the music of Sir Elton John is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Rocket Man will stop off in the city on 4th September as part of a nationwide tour.

A spokesperson said:

“With dazzling costumes, stunning vocals and sensational piano solos, we take you on a journey through Elton’s life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life live on stage.”

Tickets are £33.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.