A BUSINESS is backing a rugby star ahead of the Women’s World Cup – and local players are set to benefit as a result.

Former Lichfield star Amy Cokayne will be sponsored by IT and cybersecurity firm Techcare.

The partnership will see the England ace will select a small group of “rising roses” from the city side to receive additional support to develop her career.

Amy said she was keen to give something back to the club where her career began.

“Lichfield has always been close to my heart, so I’m proud to work with Techcare to inspire and uplift the next generation of players. “This kind of support at a grassroots level is what makes the biggest difference.”

Emily Keeling, marketing manager at Techcare, said she hoped the link-up would empower young female players.

“Women in sport and women in tech face a lot of the same battles. We’re proud to be standing beside Amy and Lichfield Ladies, helping to level the playing field and invest in the future of local talent.”

Amy is set to feature for England in the Women’s World Cup, which kicks off on 22nd August.