A MAN has been jailed after he admitted stealing over £800-worth of goods from local shops.

James Millichip, 40, from Sutton Coldfield, was sentenced to 49 weeks in prison at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday (16th August), after he pleaded guilty to ten counts of theft from a shop.

The court heard that between 29th June and 9th August, Millichip stole £837-worth of alcohol from Tesco and Co-op stores across Lichfield and Rugeley.

He has also been handed a criminal behaviour order which prevents him for entering any Tesco store in Staffordshire for two years.

PC Fiaz Khan, from the Lichfield local policing team (LPT), said:

“We do not underestimate the impact that theft has on local businesses and communities across Staffordshire. “We are committed to tackling such criminality and taking action against those responsible.”