A NEW foodbank location has opened in Burntwood.

The ribbon was cut on the facility at Beacon Community Church.

The new foodbank was given a helping hand thanks to a £500 grant from Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Andrew Clissett, representative for Burntwood North, was on hand to present the cheque.

He said:

“It was an honour to present this £500 grant from Staffordshire County Council to Burntwood and Cannock District Foodbank. “The volunteers do incredible work supporting families in need, offering not just food, but dignity and hope. “This grant is a small but important contribution to help continue that vital work. No-one in our community should go hungry.”

Cllr Robin Hall, who represents Burntwood South at the county council, added:

“This is what community looks like – people coming together to help others without asking for anything in return. “The foodbank provides more than just food. It offers reassurance, hope and practical help when people need it most. “Burntwood is a better place because of the people behind this effort. I’m proud to support them.”