CHASEWATER Railway rolled back the years for a vintage 1940s weekend.

The event featured entertainment and costumed re-enactors.

Photographer Jim Wall captured the action on camera:

    Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture: Jim Wall
    War Correspondent Phil O’Dell. Picture: Jim Wall
    Singer Zakk Dienn. Picture: Jim Wall
    Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall.
    Sentry Richard Arnold. Picture: Jim Wall
    Beth Berwick-Lowe from The Bluebird Belles. Picture: Jim Wall
    Carrie-Anne Lawson and Beth Berwick-Lowe of The Bluebird Belles. Picture: Jim Wall
    Carrie-Anne Lawson and Beth Berwick-Lowe of The Bluebird Belles. Picture: Jim Wall
    Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall
    Paul Adams shows how The Royal Engineers place the charges. Picture: Jim Wall
    Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall
    Singer Zakk Dienn. Picture: Jim Wall
    Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall
    Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall
    Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall
  • The Bluebird Belles at Chasewater Railway's 1940s event
    The Bluebird Belles at Chasewater Railway’s 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall

