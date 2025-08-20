CHASEWATER Railway rolled back the years for a vintage 1940s weekend. The event featured entertainment and costumed re-enactors. Photographer Jim Wall captured the action on camera: Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture: Jim WallWar Correspondent Phil O'Dell. Picture: Jim WallSinger Zakk Dienn. Picture: Jim Wall Chasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall.Sentry Richard Arnold. Picture: Jim Wall Beth Berwick-Lowe from The Bluebird Belles. Picture: Jim Wall Carrie-Anne Lawson and Beth Berwick-Lowe of The Bluebird Belles. Picture: Jim WallCarrie-Anne Lawson and Beth Berwick-Lowe of The Bluebird Belles. Picture: Jim WallChasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim WallPaul Adams shows how The Royal Engineers place the charges. Picture: Jim WallChasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim WallSinger Zakk Dienn. Picture: Jim WallChasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim WallChasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim WallChasewater Railway 1940s event. Picture Jim WallThe Bluebird Belles at Chasewater Railway's 1940s event. Picture Jim Wall